MOREHEAD CITY — Local fishermen, scientists and others have an opportunity to offer advice to state fisheries managers.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists and other interested parties to sit on various fisheries advisory committees. The MFC chairman appoints members to the committees for three-year terms, and several terms expire in January.
To qualify to serve on a committee, applicants must not have had a significant fisheries violation within the past three years. Individuals interested in serving as an adviser should be willing to attend meetings at least once every two months and actively participate in the committee process, which includes reviewing scientific documents and issue papers to make recommendations on management strategies.
Advisers who complete the necessary paperwork will be reimbursed for travel and other expenses incurred in relation to their official duties.
Adviser applications are available online at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/mfc-advisory-committees. Applications are also available at N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ offices. In Carteret County, the DMF headquarters is located at 3441 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
Applications may also be requested by phone by calling 252-808-8022 or 800-682-2632. Applications should be returned by Thursday, Oct. 15 by email to Dana.Gillikin@ncdenr.gov or by mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557, Attention: Dana Gillikin.
Two regional advisory committees – Northern and Southern – and three standing advisory committees – Finfish, Habitat and Water Quality, and Shellfish/Crustacean – review matters referred to them by the commission, such as draft fishery management plans. Committees may also bring fisheries issues pertaining to their region or subject matter to the commission’s attention.
