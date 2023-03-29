CARTERET COUNTY — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Rape Crisis Program of Carteret County will host a myriad of events observing the month, including a Community Resource Fair from 3 to 7 p.m. April 27 at Carteret Community College.
SAAM is an annual campaign coordinated by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities on how to identify and prevent it.
Throughout the month, RCP will be engaging with the Carteret County community through several events, including a community resource fair providing advocacy services and resources that support victim recovery and works to reduce the incidents of sexual assault.
Events include the following:
April 4, National Day of Action: Togetherness, Empowerment, Advocacy and Learning (TEAL) Day, all day.
Members of the community are encouraged to wear teal colors throughout the day as a show of support for victims of sexual assault and sexual violence. Teal is the official color of sexual assault violence prevention.
April 26, Denim Day: all day. Denim Day takes place on the last Wednesday of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This day of action and awareness is an event in which people are encouraged to wear denim to combat victim blaming and educate others about sexual violence.
The tradition of wearing denim to express support for victims of sexual assault began with public outcry over a 1998 legal defense. An Italian court determined a young woman’s jeans indicated her consent to be sexually assaulted because they were too tight to be removed without he assistance. The decision was eventually overturned, but not before Denim Day became an international symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes justifying sexual assault.
Community Resource Fair
April 27: Community Resource Fair, 3 to 7 p.m., Carteret Community College next to the Bryant Student Center. A Community Resource Fair will be hosted by the Rape Crisis Program of Carteret County in collaboration with Carteret Community College, Carteret County Health Department and community partners. The fair will feature both on- and off-campus resources where participants can learn about sexual violence prevention and healing. The event is free and features food trucks and raffle giveaways.
April 27: Take Back the Night, 5:30 p.m., Carteret Community College next to Bryant Student Center. Take Back the Night (TBTN) is an event that happens on college campuses across the United States to bring awareness to sexual violence issues and provide an opportunity for survivors and others to share their experiences with violence in a powerful space after rallying and marching together. The event is open to any survivor and allies.
For more information about sponsoring this event and supporting free community education and services, contact the Rape Crisis Program of Carteret County at 252-504-3668.
