BEAUFORT — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson will present a report Tuesday regarding the closure of the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School following the graduation of the Class of 2023.
He will present his findings during the County Board of Education meeting, set to start at 6 p.m. in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. It will then be up to the seven-member board to make a decision.
The board will also consider approval of a $977,896 contract to install access controls on all school exterior doors as a response to the mass school shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The installation on all exterior doors would be done as a second phase of a school bond project that was already awarded to install controls on main entrance doors at 20 school facilities. If approved, the contract would be awarded to North Carolina Sound of Pikeville.
As for the MaST presentation, the school board passed a resolution in April calling for Dr. Jackson to conduct a study on closing the school after the Class of 2023 graduates. Members also held a public hearing June 7 to take comments regarding the school’s closure. A handful of students, parents and community members spoke in favor of keeping the school open.
Citing budget concerns as the main reason, some board members have tried multiple times to close or limit the operation of the school, which opened on the campus of Carteret Community College in August 2018. The school allows students to earn high school and college credits at the same time. MaST parents and many community members fought back to keep the school open, including legal action.
The resolution adopted in April cites several reasons for the possible shutdown: the state of North Carolina failed to fund its share of the operating costs for the first two years, a question of whether the school fulfilled an expectation of offering primarily vocational and technical courses, and enrollment complications due to the uncertainty of the school’s future.
With the General Assembly last fall including $180,000 in recurring funds for MaST in its 2021-22 budget during the December board meeting, MaST parents and students asked members to reinstate the school as it was originally intended with four grade levels. For the last two years, the board has not allowed enrollment of a freshman class, citing lack of funds from the General Assembly.
The board created a special committee in December to study whether the school should once again offer four grades. The three members who served on that committee were Dennis Goodwin, John McLean and Board Chairman Clark Jenkins. That committee then recommended in April that Dr. Jackson conduct the study.
The study is to include whether similar programs can be offered at the traditional high schools. It’s also to factor in sentiments of county commissioners and Carteret Community College, the impact on students and cost of providing additional school facilities in the event of a closure.
In other action, the board will:
Consider naming the West Carteret High School gym in memory of Craig P. McClanahan, the retired WCHS athletic director who died of cancer June 27, 2020.
Consider naming the Bogue Sound Elementary School gym the Colleen Whilldin Physical Education Center in honor of the school’s retired gym teacher.
Receive presentation on the school system’s summer programs.
Receive presentation on the 2022-23 school system’s strategic plan.
Approve first and second readings of several school board policy revisions.
Receive updates on school bond and capital projects.
Hear a report regarding a Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) training program.
The board will also take action, without detailed discussion, on the following consent agenda items:
Consider contract with Kinetic Physical Therapy for the 2022-23 school year for two speech pathologists and two occupational therapists. The cost ranges from $63.90 to $64.90 per hour.
Consider contract with Invision Services for the visually impaired. The contract would include $88 per hour for face-to-face instruction and $95 per hour for virtual instruction.
Consider contract with Stepping Stones Group to employ seven nurses for the 2022-23 school year. The range of salaries is from $45.32 per hour for a registered nurse to $30.90 per hour for a paraprofessional.
Consider Memorandum of Understanding with the Carteret County Health Department to provide school health programs Sept. 1, 2022, through Aug. 31, 2023.
Consider MOU with the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department for the use of certain facilities during the 2022-23 school year.
Consider MOU with the County Department of Social Services to assist with child welfare issues during the 2022-23 school year.
Consider School Athletic Trainers MOU with Moore Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, PA through 2024.
Consider Carteret County Schools NC Pre-K and Coastal Community Action Inc. MOU for 2022-23.
Consider MOU with The Bridge Downeast on Harkers Island for afterschool and summer enrichment programs for the 2022-23 academic year.
Consider qualified observer list for teachers on mandatory improvement plans for the 2022-23 academic year.
Consider revised salary scales to comply with the NC. Department of Public Instruction’s minimum/maximum pay grades.
Consider amended MOU with MaST to reflect recent decisions by the County Board of Education regarding the school.
Consider MOU with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain and Beaufort Elementary School to provide afterschool programs for the 2022-23 school year.
Consider MOU with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain to provide a juvenile-structured day program.
Consider MOU with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain to outline expectations for county school students enrolled in BGCCP programs for the 2022-23 school year.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.