Carteret reports decrease in active COVID-19 cases Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported Monday there have been 45 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Carteret County since Friday, though the number of active cases declined by 75.
The latest confirmed cases bring Carteret’s overall total to 4,227 cases since last March, of which 141 are active and 4,086 are recovered. The health department has confirmed 42 deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported eight COVID-related hospitalizations Monday, the same number as before the weekend.
The hospital and County Health Department also continue their partnership to vaccinate residents above the age 65. To be placed on the county’s waitlist, visit carteretcountync.gov/vaccine.
