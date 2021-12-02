Energy bill assistance available for qualifying Carteret County residents

CARTERET COUNTY — Eligible Carteret County residents can apply online for help with energy costs through two programs.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced households can apply on the North Carolina ePass website for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP, and the Crisis Intervention Program, or CIP.
LIEAP provides federal money to help low-income households with their immediate heating and other energy needs. Residents do not have to be at risk of disconnection or delinquent to take advantage of this program.
The County Department of Social Services began taking LIEAP applications Dec. 1 for senior citizens aged 60 and older or disabled individuals receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services, or DAAS. All other households can apply beginning Monday, Jan. 3.
Households must meet the following criteria for the LIEAP:
- Have at least one eligible U.S. citizen or legal resident.
- Be responsible for the heating cost.
- Income at or below 130% of the federal poverty limit.
In addition to the application, an interview will be required and applicants must provide:
- Utility bill.
- Social security number.
- Proof of income, child support, social security benefits, self-employment income and unemployment benefits.
If approved, a one-time payment will be made directly to the applicant’s primary heating source utility company. Payments will not be made to the applicant. LIEAP assistance is available through Thursday, March 31 or until funds run out.
Also, senior citizens aged 60 and older or disabled individuals receiving services through the DAAS who received LIEAP payments in fiscal year 2021 are eligible for automatic LIEAP payments. Payments will automatically be credited to the heating utility accounts of eligible households.
The CIP is also a federally funded program that serves individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is in a crisis if it is currently experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and sufficient, timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source.
The CIP begins in July of each year when funding is allocated and continues until the money is exhausted or until the end of the fiscal year the following June, whichever comes first.
Applicants can apply online at epass.nc.gov or can submit a paper application through the mail, fax or by dropping it off at the DSS at 210 Craven St. in Beaufort.
Individuals who are homebound or unable to mail or drop off applications can contact the DSS at 252-728-3181, option 5, to complete the application by phone.
To learn more about both programs, visit carteretcountync.gov/1024/Energy-Assistance-Programs.
