NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Carteret County residents with experience in fisheries have an opportunity to apply for an advisory position with an interstate fishery management council.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council, an interstate fishery management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters 3-200 miles offshore of the southeastern states, including North Carolina, is soliciting applicants for several open seats on its dolphin wahoo advisory panel, as well as the outreach and communications advisory panel and a commercial representative on the law enforcement advisory panel. The council’s advisory panels inform and guide the council in developing and implementing federal fishery management plans.
Instructions on how to apply and application forms are available online from the council’s website, safmc.net/about-safmc/advisory-panels/. Anyone with questions may contact SAFMC public information officer Kim Iverson by email at Kim.Iverson@safmc.net or by calling 843-571-4366.
Applications are now being solicited for the following positions:
- Dolphin wahoo advisory panel, 10 open seats.
- Law enforcement advisory panel, one commercial seat.
- Outreach and communications advisory panel, one media seat, one private recreational seat, one for-hire seat, one commercial seat, one fisherman’s at-large seat and two general at-large seats.
Applicants are encouraged to contact council representatives from their area to discuss their interest in serving. Contact information for all council members is available from the “About Us” section of the council’s website at safmc.net or through the council office.
Applications must be received by Friday, Nov. 13 for consideration by the council during its Monday through Thursday, Dec. 7-10 meeting scheduled for webinar.
Upcoming issues to be addressed in 2021 include an amendment modifying annual catch limits, sector allocations, recreational bag limits for dolphin and wahoo, a planned upgrade to the council’s website and input on law enforcement issues affecting several commercial fisheries.
Members of the council’s advisory panels include recreational and commercial fishermen, seafood dealers and processors, scientists, nongovernmental organizations, such as environmental groups and fishing organizations, and concerned citizens. Most of the seats on advisory panels are allotted by state and fishery sector, with others considered “at large” and open to any interested person.
Advisory panel members are appointed by the council to three-year terms and may be reappointed for two additional terms. The council’s advisory panels generally meet once or twice each year and members are compensated for travel and per diem expenses.
