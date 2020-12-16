Middle school students study DNA extraction

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County middle school students had the opportunity to participate in DNA extraction workshops Dec. 8 and Dec. 10.
The school system’s Career and Technical Education program provided the virtual activity in collaboration with Carteret Community College and BioNetwork, according to a release.
Students had the opportunity to take a peek inside their own cells and extract the DNA right from the comfort of their homes. Students learned about DNA technology and related programs CCC has to offer. The activity was designed to give students a firsthand experience with different career paths in biotechnology.
The CTE program, which evolved from vocational education, offers a variety of career development opportunities. The activities are all hands-on and students practice their skills by working through real-world scenarios.
The program works with students from fifth grade through high school to help them discover their interests and make sure they take the necessary courses to earn whatever certifications or achievements they need. Students in the CTE program also have access to local internships and other experiences.
