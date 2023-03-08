NEWPORT — The Carteret County 4-H Club spent March 6 sprucing up the county’s animal shelter on Hibbs Road.
From providing new mulch to painting, members, like a swarm of bees, were busy doing various tasks to improve the landscaping in front of the main shelter building. The club plans to come back in April to plant flowers, according to Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter Manager Rachel Hardin.
She added that last year the club, under the guidance of member Sayla Kowalski, renovated one of the shelter areas into a communal cat room where healthy felines are free to roam.
“We love it. It’s amazing and heartwarming that the kids want to help the shelter,” Hardin said. “They are an amazing group of children, that’s for sure.”
Sayla said she enjoys helping out at the animal shelter.
“It’s exciting, and it’s going to help a lot,” she said. “It’s going to help the animals, and it’s fun for our club.”
Kaylee Fisher, 12, agreed.
“It’s good to know that you’re helping animals in need,” she said.
Carteret County 4-H leader Nicki Fisher said she had 16 club members of all ages, and parents, helping out at the shelter.
“We emphasize community service,” she said. “We installed the cat communal room last year, and we’re making frames for windows, taking out old plants, mulching and will be planting flowers and herbs.”
Crystal Pugh, a 4-H mother, said, “We are focusing on community service this year. We’re trying to go out and help any way we can where we can.”
As for the animal shelter, it currently houses 121 cats, including those in foster homes, 75 dogs, three roosters, one pig and three rabbits.
Those interested in adopting can go to the Carteret County Humane Society website, cchsshelter.com, to look at photos of animals and get information or come by the shelter, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call the shelter at 252-247-7744.
