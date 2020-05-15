NPS begins phased reopening of Cape Lookout

HARKERS ISLAND — More facilities are reopening to visitors to Cape Lookout National Seashore.
The National Park Service at Cape Lookout issued an announcement Friday. According to the NPS, in an effort to stay healthy while following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and Carteret County public health authorities, NPS staff at Cape Lookout are increasing recreational access Monday. North Core, South Core and Shackleford beaches remain open.
The park service said it’s working servicewide with federal, state and local public health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
As of Friday, restrooms, including the Shackleford Banks Dock restroom, the Light Station Visitor Center restroom, the Lighthouse Pedestrian Beach restroom, the Cape Point restroom, the Great Island Bath House, the Longpoint Bath House, the Portsmouth Salter House restroom and the Harkers Island Shell Point restrooms are open. Limited passenger ferry service provided by the park’s authorized concessioner, Island Express Ferry Service, has also resumed.
The ferry service may be contacted online at slandexpressferryservices.com or by calling 252-728-7433. Ferry service will meet U.S. Coast Guard recommendations and CDC social distancing recommendations by limiting passenger capacity to 50%, requiring crew and passengers to wear masks and cleaning common touch areas after each trip.
The NPS said it recognizes family groups may not maintain social distancing. Ticket booths and staging areas will be marked with social distancing signage and tapped with 6-foot spacing markers on the ground.
Beginning Monday, the NPS will also reopen access Great Island Cabin Camp, which will reopen under specific cleaning protocols. Visitors interested in reserving a cabin can visit recreation.gov for reservations.
The NPS said while these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will be phased and services may be limited.
“When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities,” the park service said.
The following facilities and activities remain closed:
- Harkers Island Visitor Center and Bookstore, Beaufort Visitor Information Center, Light Station Visitor Center and Bookstore and the Keepers’ Quarters Museum.
- Cape Lookout Lighthouse public climbing.
- In-person interpretive programming.
The NPS said the health and safety of its visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the website nps.gov/calo and social media channels.
