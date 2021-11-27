Cedar Point Toys for Tots drive off to good start; town calls for gifts for older children

CEDAR POINT — The annual Toys for Tots drive is off to a great start in Cedar Point.
Town clerk Jayne Calhoun, who has headed the program for years, said as of lunchtime Tuesday, four large boxes in the board of commissioners’ meeting room in the town hall on Sherwood Avenue are filled with every kind of toy imaginable.
It’s hard to say how many items are in those boxes, but Ms. Calhoun estimates the most toys Cedar Point has collected for one Christmas season was about 4,000 and those filled close to 30 boxes.
“People are really coming through this year,” she said. “It’s been going great so far, and it’s still early.”
The drive lasts through Monday, Dec. 13. The next night at the town commission’s meeting, U.S. Marines will arrive and pick up the toys, loading them into a truck with the help of those in attendance, including the commissioners, in a heart-warming Cedar Point tradition.
So far, Ms. Calhoun said, “We’ve got a lot of board games, which are always a good idea.”
Other popular donated items are soccer balls and footballs. Many of the items, though, are for very young children. Ms. Calhoun said as the drive continues, she’d like donors to concentrate more on gifts for older children, ages 10 and up, who often don’t receive enough donations.
The program, sponsored for decades by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, aims to provide gifts for children up to age 14 who otherwise might receive little or nothing. The program accepts new, unwrapped toys and bigger items, such as bicycles and tricycles.
In addition to the town hall, the Cedar Point drive is accepting toy donations in town at 34 North, BB&T Bank, Bogue House Restaurant, Boro Girl Boutique, CP’s Grill, Dudley’s Marina, Lauren’s Boutique, Molly Maids, Neuse Sports Shop, Riptidez, Sound Furniture, The Market at Cedar Point, UPS Store, VFW and Whitley Insurance.
Cape Carteret locations include the town hall, First Citizens Bank and Ribeye’s Steakhouse. Emerald Isle locations are Day Five Art Gallery and Sound Hardware.
Other locations are Dollar General on Highway 24 across from Speedway in Ocean, Dollar General on Highway 24 across from Frank’s Pizza, Dollar General on Highway 24 in Bogue, Dollar General on Highway 58 in Peletier and First Citizens Bank in Swansboro.
Cedar Point is also still accepting winter-weather clothes for students through its annual Operation Bundle Up program.
That’s also going well, Ms. Calhoun said. She delivered 40 items to Carteret County Schools this week, just in time for the cold snap. Guidance counselors determine who needs the coats, hoodies, sweatshirts, mittens, gloves and winter hats.
All items must be new and have the tags. They can be dropped off at the town hall, as well.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.