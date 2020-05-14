Campbell University
George Davis Cottingham IV of Beaufort graduated in May with a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in finance, and a bachelor’s in business administration in trust and wealth management from Campbell University in Buies Creek.
He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Cottingham of Beaufort.
Mr. Cottingham IV graduated magna cum laude with a 3.838 GPA. While at Campbell, he was an active part of student life and participated in intramural basketball and volleyball. He also served as president of the Finance and Investment Club. After graduation, he plans to live in Raleigh and work in the field of trust and estate administration.
Note: The News-Times congratulates all graduates on their educational successes. The newspaper will publish announcements of college and high school graduations and outstanding awards, but prefers formal notification from the colleges and universities bestowing degrees and honors.
The paper will run the names of graduates who live in the county or whose parents live in the county.
Normally, institutions send a list of county graduates and related honors directly to the News-Times. Some larger colleges no longer do so.
The paper will make every effort to publish the announcements in a timely manner. It generally takes a few weeks after commencement exercises before announcements are received. Out-of-state institutions normally take longer to get information to us. In some cases, the paper may not be on the college’s mailing list. In that case, we request the family or graduate supply information to the staff.
Because of numerous requests for photos of graduates, the News-Times will only publish the photos of graduates receiving doctorate or master’s degrees. Photos should be supplied by the school or family to the paper, along with the announcement.
All submissions can be emailed to cheryl@thenewstimes.com.
