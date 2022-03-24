Taylors Creek dredging, Radio Island nourishment project underway; county urges caution around equipment

BEAUFORT — Carteret County’s project to dredge east Taylors Creek in Beaufort and use the sand to nourish a portion of the shore of nearby Radio Island has begun.
As a result, county officials are telling residents and visitors they might experience limited access to Carrot Island and the public beach access on Radio Island for some time.
“The public is asked to be aware of and stay alert to the construction equipment, buoys, barges, and other equipment during this time,” the county said in a public notice.
“The boating public is asked to keep a safe distance from the dredge and dredge effluent pipe during times of operation. Boaters should proceed through dredging maintenance and construction zones with the utmost caution.”
In addition, the notice states, “No wake speed should be observed in active work zones throughout the project duration.
“The dredge pipe will be marked for visual reference. Depending on the contractor’s progress, the project may last up to 30 days.”
Updates will be provided through the Carteret County Shore Protection Office and Carteret County government social media as the project progresses, the notice adds.
The county has been planning the Taylors Creek/Radio Island project for several years. Initially, the idea was to dredge and realign east Taylors Creek to match the rest of the creek, along the Beaufort waterfront, and to deposit the spoils on the Atlantic Veneer property on Lennoxville Road in Beaufort.
However, Hurricane Florence in 2018 caused severe erosion along parts of Radio Island, so then-Carteret County Shore Protection Officer Greg Rudolph changed the plan last year to place the dredged material along Marine Road, which the U.S. Navy uses, and where erosion threatens two power poles.
The spoils are to be spread roughly from Old Town Yacht Club southward, parallel to Marine Road, to the Landing Craft Utility Ramp and bulkhead, approximately 2,800 linear feet.
County officials opened two bids for the project Dec. 15 in Beaufort, and awarded the contract to the lower of the two, T.D. Eure Marine Construction of Beaufort, for $1.575 million. The county has $1.965 million in hand for the project, including $1.3 million from the N.C. Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund and $650,000 from the U.S. Department of Defense.
Typically, the state fund pays two-thirds of the cost for such projects, and the local government provides a one-third match. The federal grant is for the county’s one-third share.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
