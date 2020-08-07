Raccoon found in Morehead City tests positive for rabies

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department reports a raccoon spotted Thursday has tested positive for rabies, making the second case reported this week.
It also makes the fifth case reported in the county since May 31.
According to a press release issued Friday, County Animal Control responded to a call for service Thursday involving a potentially rabid raccoon in the vicinity of Country Club Road and Country Club Court in Morehead City. The raccoon did not have contact with any humans or pets, according to the release.
The specimen was submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing. Friday, County Animal Control received results indicating the raccoon had tested positive for rabies.
“With this being the third positive case of rabies within the past month, we want to remind the public of how important it is to make sure your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccine,” County Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson said.
Ms. Anderson continued that signs of rabies in wildlife can include excessive aggression, seeming dazed or confused, or problems with balance/coordination. Just because an animal is seen during the day does not mean that it has rabies, she added.
As for the other four incidents, a rabid raccoon was reported Tuesday near Marshallberg Road and Middens Creek Drive in Smyrna. A rabid fox was reported in July in Marshallberg, with two other incidents earlier in the Morehead City area. One involved a rabid fox and the other was a raccoon.
To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact animal control at 252-728-8585 or by call 911. For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies, visit epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
