Murphy receives Hero Defender Award for work on veterans’ issues

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents Carteret County and much of eastern North Carolina in U.S. Congress, was recently given the Hero Defender Award by a veterans’ foundation.
Rep. Murphy accepted the award from the John P. Mayhugh Foundation Wednesday, according to a release from his press office.
The honor recognizes his “outstanding work as a voice for veterans in Congress and for his steadfast leadership as both a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and co-chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus.”
“American veterans deserve every opportunity to enjoy the freedom that they fought so valiantly for overseas,” Rep. Murphy said in his acceptance address. “It is Congress’s duty to make sure that this is available to them. I thank you for the opportunity.”
He also spoke about the Veterans National Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment Act, which, if passed, would direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to create a pilot program for hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress disorder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.