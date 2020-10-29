CAPE CARTERET — A traffic stop Wednesday turned into a chase that ended with a motorcycle crash in Cape Carteret.
A Carteret County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a man on a motorcycle for a traffic violation at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Thursday release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began on Highway 24 near Pringle Road as the motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed.
The motorcyclist was allegedly traveling at an approximate speed of more than 100 mph, passing vehicles in turn lanes. The deputy terminated the pursuit when he lost sight of the suspect.
Shortly after, the incident ended in a crash at Hunting Bay Drive and Pine Needle Circle in Cape Carteret when the motorcyclist apparently lost control, struck a Cape Carteret Police Department vehicle and slid off the road.
The driver was identified as 30-year-old Myles Andrew Strickland, of Bartow, Fla. He was taken into custody and taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where he was treated for minor injuries.
Mr. Strickland was later booked into the Carteret County jail in Beaufort, where he is being held on a $15,000 secured bond. He was charged with felony flee and elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled VI controlled substance.
The motorcyclist was also carrying a female passenger. Neither riders were not wearing a helmet, according to the release. The passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. No charges are expected for her.
The motorcycle was seized under North Carolina’s “run and done” law.
