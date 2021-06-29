Carteret Health Care names Davis CNA of year

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care officials recognized Heather Davis, a CNA with the hospital’s medical surgical unit, as the Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year during a ceremony June 18.
According to a release, Ms. Davis has been with CHC since August 2007.
Patti Hudson, vice president of patient care services, presented the nursing excellence award front of Ms. Davis’ peers and hospital administration during a called meeting. After the announcement, her family surprised Ms. Davis by joining the recognition event.
The CNA of the Year award was established to recognize the impact and importance of CNAs on patient care and the community’s health, according to the hospital.
Ms. Davis was nominated by her co-workers, physicians and patients with comments such as, “she makes positive changes every day and is deserving of this award,” and, “she is an irreplaceable asset to the hospital.”
“Heather comes to work with a fabulous attitude. She is a phenomenal employee and is seen as a go to resource to all of us,” reads one nomination.
Another nomination from a peer described Ms. Davis in helping patients by explaining things in a way they understand, and she is known to hold their hands when they are upset and to console and help family members when they are concerned.
“She is frequently recognized in Navigating to Excellence meetings almost every single month for all the help and support she provides her team,” another co-worker shared. “She does not enjoy the spotlight, but she makes positive changes every day and should be recognized.”
As a recipient of the CNA of the Year recognition, Ms. Davis receives an expense-paid trip to a CNA convention of her choice and $200 cash. She will also be challenged to continue to display excellence in caring and be a role model at CHC.
The award was open to all CNAs at CHC. Nominations for excellence awards may be submitted by letter describing how the individual demonstrates excellence in nursing and are due 30 days prior to the announced presentation date.
