Elsa creates splash, but no major impact in Carteret County

NEWPORT — Tropical Storm Elsa has left North Carolina, and Carteret County came through unscathed.
The National Hurricane Center’s archived advisories show Elsa’s center was past the N.C./Va. state line headed northeast by 8 p.m. Thursday.
The storm had come through North Carolina during the day, but the National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office reported less than an inch of rainfall in the county and wind speeds under 60 mph on Thursday.
NWS meteorologist Ryan Ellis said the reason for this is because “tropical storms aren’t created equal. In this case, this was a lower-end tropical storm, in terms of wind speed,” Mr. Ellis added. “With the track more towards the center of the state, we were left in on the fringe (in Carteret County). It was also moving fast…it was here and gone within a day.”
According to NWS public information statements, the highest wind speeds recorded in Carteret County during Elsa were 56 mph at 3:27 p.m. Thursday at Fort Macon on the east end of Bogue Banks, 49 mph from Bogue Field at 4:54 p.m. Thursday and 48 mph at Duke University Marine Lab on Pivers Island in Beaufort at 3:36 p.m. Thursday.
As for precipitation during Elsa, the highest amount recorded in Carteret County was 0.77 inches in Harkers Island by 7 a.m. Friday, followed by 0.44 inches in Williston by 7 a.m. Friday and 0.44 inches in Emerald Isle by 8:21 a.m. Friday.
Carteret County Emergency Services director Stephen Rea said as of Friday morning, his office had not received any reports of damage.
Reporter Elise Clouser contributed to this report.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.