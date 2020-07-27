Airport moves forward with fuel farm project

BEAUFORT — With recent action bythe Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority, the Michael J. Smith Field Airport is a couple steps closer to having a new, permanent fuel farm installed on its grounds.
The airport authority met in person for the first time in months July 16, convening in a large hangar at the Beaufort airport to allow for social distancing. The authority had been holding its regular monthly meetings via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first matter related to the fuel farm project was a public hearing on a resolution approving installment financing with Carteret County. The Carteret County Board of Commissioners in June agreed to loan the airport authority about $600,000 to purchase and install fuel tanks.
“This is primarily for the tank purchases themselves. We’ve already awarded the contract for the foundation site work, all that kind of stuff,” authority Chairperson Pat Joyce said prior to opening the public hearing. “This is just for the fuel tanks and pumps.”
The airport will pay the county back over four years using non-primary entitlement grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration. The project is eligible for NPE funds because it will be the first permanent fuel farm at the Beaufort airport. The fuel farm will be county owned rather than a contracted service through a third party, as it has been.
The authority fielded a few questions concerning some specifics of the project, including whether it will have self-service pumps, but Mr. Joyce said most of those details still have to be worked out with the airport’s eventual fixed-base operator.
With no other comments about the resolution, the authority voted unanimously in favor of approving the installment financing with the county. The approval means the authority can proceed with awarding a contract for the purchase and installation of the fuel tanks at an upcoming meeting.
In related business, the airport authority also adopted a revised fuel farm budget ordinance to account for the loan and to appropriate funds accordingly. According to the budget ordinance, the overall project will cost an estimated $934,330.
The airport authority previously approved a nearly $300,000 contract with Newport-based Sunland Builders for site work on the project. Interim Airport Manager Jesse Vinson told the News-Times Wednesday site work should begin in about a month.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.