MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council will hold two public hearings during its upcoming regular meeting Tuesday, which will be partially conducted electronically to comply with continued social distancing guidance.
The five-member city council, along with the mayor, city manager, clerk and one member of the press will be allowed to attend the monthly meeting in person, but all others, including those who wish to speak during the hearings, must use Zoom. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Those who wish to attend the Zoom meeting should contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or by calling 252-726-6848, ext. 139, by 9 a.m. Tuesday.
During a workshop last week, the city council reviewed background information on several items set to be included on the regular meeting agenda. Among the items are two public hearings.
The first hearing is for a request from Will Rogers, on behalf of Elba McLawhorn, to rezone 3408 Pine St. from R10 (single-family residential) to OP (office and professional).
The second is a request from Glenn and Catherine White to add a definition for “residential event venue” to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance.
The Morehead City Planning Board recommended approval of both items during its April 21 meeting.
The city council will hear from the applicants and others who wish to speak in favor or against the requests. In their preliminary discussion, some council members expressed concern over the UDO amendment request, but the council will hear the full background on the matter Tuesday.
The city council meeting agenda will be finalized and available to view online at moreheadcitync.org by Monday.
