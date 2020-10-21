CARTERET COUNTY — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency awarded Carteret County a $1 million grant in response to the budgetary impact of recent major storms.
The county announced Tuesday it received the funds through the State Grants for Financially Distressed Local Governments Program. Through the program, NCORR provides grant assistance to local governments adversely affected by recent natural disasters, such as hurricanes Florence and Dorian in Carteret County.
The grant funds may be used to assist with operating budget expenses, disaster-related expenses, facility repairs or developing capacity to support disaster recovery efforts. Officials said Carteret County would use the funds to make general fund debt service payments.
“As a result of the hurricanes’ negative economic impact on the County’s operating budget, the award is a pivotal resource for our County,” Carteret County Finance Director Dee Meshaw said in a release announcing the award. “FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) reimburses local government for direct cost incurred from disasters. It does not reimburse local governments for lost revenues, and these revenues pay operating expenses and debt service obligations.
“By alleviating the need to use general fund money to pay for these debts, it will allow the County to be more resilient against future storms and continue to financially support future projects and improvements for our community,” Ms. Meshaw concluded.
Gov. Roy Cooper created the NCORR in late 2018 as a division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety to help administer federal and state disaster recovery and mitigation funding. Several other local governments, including Emerald Isle, Beaufort, Atlantic Beach, Cape Carteret and the Morehead City Fire & EMS Department, have received grants or loans through the office to date, and additional grant funding is still available.
“The county is very fortunate that this program was introduced by the General Assembly to help communities recover from hurricane-related impacts,” County Manager Tommy Burns said as he briefly announced the grant funds Monday evening during his manager’s comments at the County Board of Commissioners meeting. “I think some of our municipalities took part in a similar program, as well.”
Mr. Burns thanked Ms. Meshaw and other finance staff for applying for the grant funds, as well as the emergency services department for closely tracking storm-related damage and expenses.
