NEWPORT — Meteorologists with the National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport reported Friday they’re tracking a potentially severe weather event.
According to the NWS, severe weather is possible in the area Sunday night and Monday. All severe weather threats are possible, including damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes.
NWS meteorologists advise residents and others in Carteret County to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.
The office’s forecasts outlooks, warnings and additional information for the Carteret County area are available at the website weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.