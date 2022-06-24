MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees approved a capital improvement request Wednesday that paves the way for construction of a fire training tower.
The request, approved during an emergency meeting in the McGee Building Boardroom, now goes before the State Board of Community Colleges for consideration at its July 14-15 meeting in Raleigh. If approved, CCC will put the project out for bid.
Logan Okun, director of marketing and public information for CCC, said the board had to call an emergency meeting to approve the request in time for the state board’s July meeting.
The college received a $900,000 state grant earlier this year to construct a fire training tower and facility.
Estimates presented Thursday put the cost of the project at $561,000.
The facility would be used by the college’s Crystal Coast Firefighting Academy, future maritime firefighting courses and local fire departments.
“The college is excited to take this next step toward enhancing firefighter training and better preparing them to respond to emergency situations,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said in a press statement Thursday. “The future training facility will benefit our Crystal Coast Fire Academy students as well as the firefighters and departments in the county who will be able to use the facility for continuing education and drills that could even result in better ISO ratings and lower insurance costs for residents and businesses in those districts.”
Dr. Mancini added that the facility would enable the college to offer maritime firefighting and high-angle rescue courses used by the N.C. Ferry Division and other marine employers.
The college is considering locating the tower at 241 Laurel Road in Beaufort, but the location may be amended as officials continue to research proposed sites.
The structure would have multiple floors, live Class “A” fires and a five-story platform. This would allow CCC to train aerial techniques, including ladders and ladder trucks, repelling and rescues in complicated structures. The structure would also allow access and egress from above and below a fire, confined space entry and U.S. Coast Guard approved shipboard firefighting.
The estimated cost breakdown so far for the facility is: $416,000 for the firefighting structure; $45,000, storage building; $75,000, general construction; $25,000, fire equipment; and $80,000, air filling station.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
