BEAUFORT — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday on Tuesday, Nov. 11, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, Oct. 17 to participate in a new program to recognize the men and women in uniform who are transitioning from active service.
‘Operation Green Light’ is a national initiative of the National Association of Counties that encourages citizens to honor all those who have made sacrifices to preserve freedom by displaying a green light at their homes and places of business each year from Nov. 7-13. The initiative helps promote the resources available to veterans at the county, state, and federal levels.
“Since the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, our nation’s voluntary military force members and their families have made immense sacrifices for our safety and security over a two-decade period,” said Brenda DuBose, Carteret County Veterans Services Director. “Similar to the sacrifices of previous generations of our armed forces, this service to country also often results in significant stress to many of the veterans who served in times of war and conflict.
“We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” she added.
County commissioners agreed to take part in the initiative in the hope that by simply having people change one light bulb to a green bulb, it sparks a conversation with friends and neighbors about the importance of letting veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.
“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said Ed Wheatly, Carteret County Board of Commissioners chair.
“By shining the green light, we’re expressing our gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield, at home. We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”
The Carteret County Veterans Services staff stands ready to assist veteran residents year-round. Veterans and family members can learn more about resources available to them by visiting the Veterans Services office at 3710-B John Platt Dr. Morehead City, NC 28557, calling (252) 728-8440 or visiting the county website at https://www.carteretcountync.gov/159/Veterans-Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.