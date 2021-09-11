Sea Grant, WRRI accepting applications for grad student research projects

MOREHEAD CITY — Grad students in Carteret County and elsewhere have an opportunity to apply for assistance with N.C. Sea Grant and the N.C. Water Resources Research Institute.
NCSG announced Tuesday it and WRRI are accepting applications for graduate research projects from grad students.
NCSG is a statewide university program based at N.C. State University, dedicated to providing science-based information through research, outreach and education programs to enhance the sustainable use and conservation of ocean and coastal resources to benefit communities, the economy and the environment. The program has an office in the NCSU Center for Marine Sciences and Technology in Morehead City.
According to the announcement, grad students in good academic standing and currently enrolled in accredited colleges and universities in North Carolina are eligible to apply. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Interested applicants may submit proposals online at the website encwrri.ecsion.com/index.php.
NCSG and WRRI deputy director John Fear said with the combined coverage of both programs “we’re able to entertain proposals from across the entire state to help address the grand water challenges facing North Carolina. We also encourage undergraduate participation in proposed projects,” he said.
Dr. Fear said each applicant should propose research they will conduct under the guidance of a faculty advisor. He strongly encourages proposals from students at historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions, students from underrepresented or underserved communities and students who can demonstrate how their research and related outreach will benefit underrepresented or underserved communities.
Each research project should align with the strategic plans of NCSG and/or WRRI, as well as with the programs’ shared vision for diversity, equity, and inclusion.
In particular, research should address one or more of these focus areas:
· Emerging Regulated and Unregulated Contaminants of Concern
· Microplastic Pollution, and Marine Debris
· Aquatic Invasive Species
· Harmful Algal Blooms and Associated Toxins
· Nuisance Flooding
· Erosion and Sediment Control
More information is available in the request for proposals, available online at the website ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/WRRI_SG_Joint_Graduate_RFP_2021_final.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.