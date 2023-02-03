MOREHEAD CITY — Registration is open for N.C. Sea Grant’s popular “Introductory Fisheries Science for NC Fishers” training.
Scott Baker and Sara Mirabilio, fisheries specialists with more than 45 years of combined experience, will bring together state experts in new online lessons designed for saltwater anglers and members of our state’s wild-capture and farm-raised seafood industry.
“This informal learning opportunity provides a broad overview of fisheries science, with examples specific to our state,” Baker says.
The online training begins Tuesday, Feb. 28 and runs weekly on six consecutive Tuesday nights through April 4. “Introductory Fisheries Science for NC Fishers” will cover a range of topics, including fisheries life history, ecology, population assessment and more. These lessons build on one another and participants will benefit most from attending all six.
Cost is $20. Enrollment is limited, but saltwater anglers and members of our state’s wild-capture and farm-raised seafood industry will receive the highest priority.
“After attending last year’s training, 95% of respondents were pleased with their participation in the program,” Mirabilio said in a news release.
Participants in previous years’ training have noted a variety of benefits.
“I’m a recreational angler who loves fishing on the coast, so my reason for taking the class is to learn more about the state of our fisheries and how decisions are made in managing them,” reported one attendee.
“I hoped to get a good basic understanding of how fisheries science works,” said another. “I think my expectations were exceeded.”
Mirabilio says attendees also sought to better understand fish stocks, especially what factors led to limits and closures.
“The classes were comprehensive in scope,” reported another participant, “but also gave concrete examples based on experiences in N.C. waters.”
This year’s online training again gathers a wide range of specialists. Academic experts will include Fred Scharf from UNC Wilmington, Jeff Buckel from N.C. State University, Joel Fodrie and Janet Nye from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Rebecca Asch and Jim Morley from East Carolina University.
“We’ll also have presenters again who bring state agency perspectives, including Jacob Boyd, Corrin Flora, Laura Lee, and Lee Paramore from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries,” Baker said, “as well as Kevin Dockendorf with the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission.”
Susan White, executive director of N.C. Sea Grant, said, “Introductory Fisheries Science for NC Fishers” plays an integral role in engaging and educating the coastal community about commercial and recreational fisheries in our state.
“This course brings the latest science and management information to the table in an approachable and applicable manner for anyone who wants to expand their own role on these topics,” she added.
To register, go to: https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashnetg/static/storefront/NCSUSG/catalog/COURSES
For more information, contact Scott Baker at 910-962-2492 or msbaker@ncsu.edu.
