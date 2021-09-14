Health department offers treatments for Hepatitis C

MOREHEAD CITY — It’s been three years since the Carteret County Health Department started its Hepatitis C treatment program, and 122 patients have completed treatment.
That may not seem like much, but it can take up to eight months to complete treatments, depending on the medication used, according to health department family nurse practitioner Jessica Harris.
With Hepatitis C, the No. 1 cause of death in liver-related illnesses, it’s critical for people at high risk, especially baby boomers born from 1945 to 1965, to get tested, Ms. Harris said during a recent County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting.
“From January through June, we have tested 77 patients in our clinic,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hepatitis C is a liver disease caused by the Hepatitis C virus and is spread when blood from a person infected with Hepatitis C enters the body of someone who is not infected.
Common ways individuals can become infected with the Hepatitis C virus include sharing needles, syringes or other IV-drug equipment; through needle stick injuries in a health care facility; and being born to a mother who has Hepatitis C.
Other less common ways individuals can become infected with the Hepatitis C virus include sharing items that may have come into contact with other people’s blood, such as razors or toothbrushes, and through sexual contact with someone infected with Hepatitis C virus.
Symptoms of acute Hepatitis C may be mild to severe, including fever, fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and may vary person to person. Often, individuals with chronic Hepatitis C may not have any symptoms.
Ms. Harris said Hepatitis C is currently the fourth leading cause of death for those between 45 and 54 years of age, and the sixth leading cause of death among those 35 to 44 years of age.
The treatments for Hep C can be very costly for the uninsured, so the health department offers treatments on a sliding fee scale.
In addition, Lab Corps and other medical groups have offered discounted services to assist the health department.
Anyone who has tested positive for Hepatitis C at the health department or other area medical providers and is uninsured or on Medicaid can be referred to the treatment program.
For more information, contact the Carteret County Health Department at 252-728-8550.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
