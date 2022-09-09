CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret might have a planning director by the end of this year, for the first time since Brandon Hawke left about seven years ago.
Town commissioners are expected to consider the idea during their meeting Monday night in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting. The session will begin at 6 p.m.
Go online at https://www.gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
Town Manager Frank Rush is proposing the position as a hybrid, with the person hired also serving as assistant to the manager.
In a memo to the board for the meeting Monday night, Rush said there would be no additional cost to the town this year, as the person would not be hired until late in the year and would fill the vacant position left when a public works department technician resigned.
Beginning in fiscal year 2023-24, Rush said, there would an additional salary cost to the $8,000 to $20,000 per year. The proposed salary range for the new position is $40,000 to $50,000 annually, with all typical town benefits.
“The new position would be tasked with all duties associated with new development in Cape Carteret, including the administration of the Unified Development Ordinance, floodplain management duties, improved stormwater management efforts for new development and all associated permitting and enforcement activities. The new position would handle all citizen and developer inquiries, coordinate with relevant state and county personnel, “Rush said in his memo. “The new position would also be tasked with more reactive and proactive code enforcement activities, and the town would also assume the issuance of minor CAMA permits,” the latter of which is now handled by the county.
“Finally, the new position would be assigned to support the planning board and board of adjustment and would be tasked with working closely with the planning board to simplify and streamline the town's Unified Development Ordinance over the next year or so.”
Rush said the new person would also get assignments from him for special projects.
“If approved, I will be seeking to fill the position with a bright individual, with an analytical mind, who is dedicated to a career in public service, who possesses a helpful demeanor and caring customer service skills and takes a pragmatic approach to helping our residents and property owners,” Rush added in the memo. “Ideally, this individual would grow with the town over the next several years and potentially replace me as the town manager at some point in the next several years.”
If the board approves the change, Rush said, the town will start recruitment for the new position later in this month, with the goal of having someone on board to work in November or December.
Cape Carteret hired Rush, who was manager of Emerald Isle for more than 17 years before taking two managerial posts in California over the past few years, in July as interim manager, then hired him as manager in August. His salary is $150,000 per year.
Rush replaced Zach Steffey, who resigned June 17 to become town manager in Franklinton. Steffey had been doing much of the planning work, in conjunction with the town planning board.
