MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is counting down the days until its Bicentennial Jamboree.
On Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the campus at the division’s Morehead City headquarters office on Highway 70 will transform into a celebration of 200 years of state marine fisheries management and conservation in North Carolina.
There will be more than 30 exhibits and food trucks, so those who want to help celebrate the day will have plenty to see and do. Among them are: a touch tank and a marsh tank with live critters; a fish house display, quiz boards and fishing games; mock water rescues by the Marine Patrol’s Swift Water Rescue Team; demonstrations on how to throw a cast net and rig fishing rods; tours of the living shoreline at Carteret Community College; vessel viewing and gear displays; activities, such as learning how to tell the age of a fish; details about how to participate in citizen science programs; and information on how to become part of the Division of Marine Fisheries team.
One of the highlights, according to a division news release, will be a jamboree passport raffle for youths up to age 18. Participants will visit the exhibits listed on the passport to get a stamp, then return the stamped passports to be entered into a drawing for a Lifetime Coastal Recreational Fishing License.
Several other environmental agencies and museums will exhibit, as well.
Get a full description of events on the Bicentennial Jamboree webpage at: https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/200th-anniversary-marine-fisheries-management/dmfs-bicentennial-jamboree.
The Bicentennial Jamboree is part of a year-long celebration commemorating the passage of the first statewide marine fisheries law in North Carolina. On Dec. 30, 1822, the North Carolina General Assembly passed a law titled An Act to Prevent the Destruction of Oysters, and for Other Purposes in the state that restricted oyster harvest gear and prohibited the export of North Carolina oysters to other states.
This and numerous subsequent laws passed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, eventually led to the establishment of what is now the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission.
