NEWPORT — Newport town council held a special meeting Tuesday and approved a bid award for the CAMA Land Use and Unified Development Ordinance project to Insight Planning and Development, a firm out of Wilmington.
The town received three bids for this project with Insight Planning and Development coming in at $72,430. Newport Town Manager William Shanahan said the bid was $50,000 below the other two, prompting him to call and make sure there was no mistake.
These bids were evaluated on the criteria set in the request for proposals that closed on Feb. 8. Based on the total work done in this area, qualifications of staff, experience in community development, planning/hazard mitigation and cost of project, Shanahan recommended the council award this project to Insight Planning and Development.
Shanahan told the council members that this firm had done past work for town of Morehead City and surrounding counties. Councilman David Heath could not attend this special meeting in person but participated via Zoom, as did Councilman Mark Eadie.
“Have we reached out to Morehead (City) to discuss how this firm performed,” asked Heath. “If there are no major issues, I am fine with proceeding.”
Shanahan informed the council that he would reach out to Morehead City and the other municipalities for a reference on Insight Planning and Development before he entered into a contract with them.
Currently, Newport has $63,000 in the fund for this project. The council made a motion that was unanimously approved to add $10,000 from the fund balance to secure all the funding required.
Insight proposed a schedule of 18 months to complete this project, but Shanahan believes it will extend past that.
“There are two or three sections that allow for one to three months, and that is all based on us getting the information to them,” he said. “I think it could take two years.”
The existing Land Use Plan for the town was developed in 2006 with few updates since. There have been significant changes to the town and surrounding areas since the plan’s original inception. Revising the Land Use Plan is the primary purpose for the Request for Proposals.
Additionally, the current Unified Development Ordinance was originally adopted in 2002, and there have been amendments over the years, but the town would like a review to ensure accuracy.
“This will get our zoning where it needs to be,” said Shanahan. “There are certain areas in our zoning that needs to be fixed. We need zoning for industrial, business and residential. It will be great to have a little of both, and we have to identify what’s best for the town.”
In other business, the council voted to donate $2,100 to Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow and $1,200 to the Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest. The town has a gift and donation fund that currently has $2,500. Finance Director Linda Modlin said she would have to find an additional $800 for the Pig Cookin’ Contest, but that should not be a problem.
Newport’s next meeting will be Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. in town hall for a citizens workshop with Shanahan.
