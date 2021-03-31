BEAUFORT — The Carteret County school system is joining with other districts across the state to accept North Carolina’s First in FAFSA Challenge to help send more high school seniors to college.
Carteret County high schools are competing against each other and hundreds of others across the state to increase their completion rates of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.
N.C. First in FAFSA is a myFutureNC Collaborative that focuses on increasing the number of high school seniors who complete the FAFSA application. Students must complete the form to take full advantage of free federal aid to help them pay for college.
N.C. First in FAFSA launched the challenge this semester to encourage high schools to earn the highest completion rate and implement innovative strategies to support completion locally. About 75% of the state’s high schools, or 494, have registered for the challenge.
Schools compete in the challenge with others of similar size and type, with winners earning a $500 grant in each of the following categories:
- Highest percentage of completed FAFSAs.
- Highest percent increase in FAFSA completion rate.
- Best FAFSA completion strategy.
The challenge will conclude Wednesday, June 30, with winners announced by Saturday, July 31.
Schools can keep track of their progress with the N.C. First in FAFSA tracker to identify specific areas of need and create targeted efforts to increase attainment. Final completion rates are calculated using FAFSA completion data from the U.S. Department of Education and final high school graduation counts from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Currently, Cooperative Innovative High Schools, or CIHS schools, are not listed in the leaderboard for data limitation reasons. CIHS schools include an array of graduating seniors by grade level, which makes it challenging to calculate the true FAFSA completion rate for these schools.
Updates to the leaderboard are made on the second Tuesday of each month.
Increasing the FAFSA completion rate is a fundamental step in the state’s efforts to meet the 2 million by 2030 postsecondary educational attainment goal. Students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework and obtain a degree.
“The FAFSA is the first step to free or affordable college so we are thrilled to see 100% of our school districts across North Carolina participating in our First in FAFSA Challenge,” Cecilia Holden, CEO of myFutureNC, said. “We are especially grateful to the district leaders, school principals, counselors, faculty and staff at these high schools who are helping so many students and their families complete the FAFSA and take that first step for a lifetime of opportunity and success.”
MyFutureNC, along with Carolina Demography, College Foundation of North Carolina, College Advising Corps, the Hunt Institute and the John M. Belk Endowment are sponsoring the challenge.
For more information on N.C. First in FAFSA, visit myfuturenc.org/first-in-fafsa/.
