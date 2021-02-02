County offers funds to help with energy bills for low income residents

BEAUFORT — With winter weather in full force, some Carteret County residents struggling with utility bills can receive help thanks to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.
According to County Department of Social Services Director Clint Lewis, as of Thursday, there was still $107,065 available to assist those who qualify with winter heating costs.
“The LIEAP season will run through (Wednesday) March 31, or when funds are exhausted,” he said.
According to DSS Food and Nutrition Services and LIEAP Supervisor Kelly Styron, last year 857 residents applied for LIEAP assistance, with 809 of those receiving funds. The amount most families received ranged from $300 to $500.
In order to qualify, families must meet the following criteria:
- Household must meet an income test.
- Household cannot have other resources exceeding $2,250.
- Household must be responsible for its heating bills.
- The household must include a U.S citizen or an eligible alien.
Priority in eligibility was given Dec. 1-31 to disabled persons receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services or households containing a person 60 years of age or older. Applications were then opened up to the general public Jan. 4.
Mr. Lewis said in December, 106 applications were taken for energy assistance, with 60 people approved for LIEAP funding. Total funds given in December were $18,800.
In addition to regular LIEAP assistance, some qualifying residents were able to take advantage of a special Pandemic LIEAP fund established as a result of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was approved last year to assist agencies with costs associated with the pandemic. The state received $25 million in Pandemic LIEAP funding to distribute to counties.
There were additional guidelines in order to qualify for Pandemic LIEAP funds. Mr. Lewis said the state approved 305 county residents for those funds, totaling $150,200. For those approved, one-time automatic vendor payments will be made in the amount of $300, $400 or $500 based on need.
In order to have qualified for Pandemic LIEAP funding, a household must have received LIEAP assistance last winter, contained a member who was aged 60 or older, or contained a disabled person receiving services from the Division of Aging and Adult Services and receiving Food and Nutrition Services.
Households not included in the Pandemic LIEAP target population are able to apply during the regular LIEAP application period.
Those wanting to apply for regular LIEAP funds can do one of the following:
- Print an application from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website and submit it to the County DSS by mail, fax, email or drop it off at the DSS office in Beaufort or at the County Health Department in Morehead City.
- Pick up an application from either county department.
- Call DSS to complete a telephone interview at 252-728-3181.
- Submit an online LIEAP application through EPASS.nc.gov.
Information needed to apply includes:
- Information about your household’s income and any previous month’s wage stubs.
- Information about your household’s savings or checking accounts.
- Information about your household’s property, stocks, bonds and other assets.
- Name, date of birth and social security number of each household member.
- Information about your household’s primary heating source.
