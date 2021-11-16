Newport officials agree to funds for basketball court repairs, staff pay study

NEWPORT — Town officials have given the green light to money for repairs to the basketball court at the Newport Community Park, as well as for a staff pay plan study.
The Newport Town Council met for its regular meeting Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. During the meeting, the council unanimously approved a $9,500 budget amendment for repairing and resurfacing the community park basketball court. The council also unanimously authorized town manager Bryan Chadwick to sign a contract with Calico Racquet Courts for the repairs and resurfacing.
Prior to taking action, the council discussed the particulars of the repairs and resurfacing Nov. 8 during a work session. Mr. Chadwick said Wednesday the contract includes most of the repairs Councilman Danny Fornes said should be addressed in previous discussions. Some repairs, specifically removal of abrupt joints in the concrete, will be done in-house.
Councilman Mark Eadie said during council comments he was excited to see the repairs moving forward.
“We played a minor role,” he said. “It’s the citizens galvanized and got the council to work.”
This isn’t the only project the council approved funding for Wednesday. The council also unanimously approved a $13,600 amendment to conduct a pay plan and position classification study. Town officials will employ the N.C. League of Municipalities and the Municipalities and Personnel Services Group of North Carolina to conduct the study, which will include recommended career paths for the town departments and a five-year pay plan.
Wednesday’s meeting was also the first regular council meeting since the death of Mayor Pro Tem Bob Benedict Nov. 5.
Mr. Chadwick also informed the council and those in attendance of another town official’s death, that of wastewater treatment plant operator Scotty Rollins, who died Wednesday. Mr. Chadwick said during his manager’s report Mr. Rollins had worked for the town for 20 years.
“This is a sad day for Newport,” he said. “We understand life happens, but life can be difficult sometimes…I pray for both the families; they’re coming to a new territory they’ve never had to experience before now.”
The council expressed its condolences to both families. A group of Eagle Scouts attended Wednesday’s meeting in recognition of Mr. Benedict, who had been an Eagle Scout himself.
“Both Bob and Scotty were outstanding people,” Mayor Dennis Barber said. “We’ll never replace them.”
The following also occurred at Wednesday’s meeting:
- The council unanimously approved a $15,945 budget amendment to pay for preparation costs for the Newport Fire Department’s Insurance Services Office rating inspection. Fire Chief Ben Whitley said they hope to receive the results of the inspection sometime early 2022.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including minutes from the Oct. 11, 14 and 28 council meetings, approval for closure of Chatham Street for the Newport Christmas Parade and approval of a $16,391.38 budget amendment for the sale of surplus property and the purchase of a monitor and defibrillator for the fire department.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.