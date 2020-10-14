EMERALD ISLE — One Bogue Banks town is taking additional steps to protect the public and employees in the wake of additional “employee exposure” to the COVID-19 virus.
In an email Wednesday, Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said in addition to closing the town administration building Monday and postponing the Tuesday board of commissioners meeting after a first responder tested positive last week, the town has adjusted hours and increased cleaning schedules at the parks and recreation department/community center, just northwest of the town hall on Leisure Lane.
The commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 and will be conducted virtually, as they have been for months.
In an email later Wednesday in response to questions from the News-Times, Mr. Zapp did not say any more employees have tested positive for the virus. However, he said more employees are being tested and anyone who tests positive will remain out of work for 14 days.
Employees who test positive “must have two consecutive negative test results before returning to work,” he added.
The new recreation center hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The building will be closed Wednesdays for cleaning and will also be closed Sundays. Saturday hours will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
On General Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, the building will be open for voting purposes only. All other functions and programming will be suspended for the day.
The town Monday said the administration building would be closed to the public for at least a week.
The town’s two fire stations and the police department remain closed to the public as they have been since March.
Beach driving permits, issued by the police department, are available only online.
Although some staff members are quarantining after potential exposure, others are available in the administration building to answer calls and emails during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. For those who need permits or hard copy items, a drop-box is available at the front entrance.
In the email Wednesday, Mr. Zapp said the public is asked to follow all federal Centers for Disease Control and state guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic, including wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently and maintaining 6 feet of social distance from other people.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.