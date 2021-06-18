County planners recommend approval of plans for RV park on Lake Road near Newport

BEAUFORT — After hearing from neighbors who raised concerns about the plans, as well as developers who responded to many of those concerns, the Carteret County Planning Commission gave its recommendation of approval to preliminary plans for a proposed RV park off Lake Road.
The commission met Monday evening at the administration complex in Beaufort to review the plans for a 52-space RV park, to be known as Dogwood Family Acres, at 815 Lake Road in Newport. Several nearby residents spoke on a variety of concerns related to the proposal, ranging from drainage issues, to traffic, to noise disturbances.
Brett Parott, whose boat business on Lake Road abuts the RV park property, said his main concern was related to drainage. He worried development of the mostly rural land would affect the flow of water and lead to pooling on his property.
“Where’s all this water going to go?” he said.
Mr. Parrott and others also had concerns about an RV park contributing to dangerous traffic conditions on Lake Road. Many said drivers frequently speed on the road, a relatively narrow, two-lane stretch branching off from the intersection of 9 Mile and Nine Foot roads in Newport.
Gary MacConnell, the engineer on the RV park project, addressed some of the concerns raised during the meeting. He pointed out the project had attained all the necessary permits and approvals, including from the N.C. Department of Transportation regarding driveway plans. He also noted the developers had invested in a wastewater treatment system that generated no additional runoff.
“Any issues, traffic issues were reviewed by NCDOT and approved the site plan as submitted,” he said. “As far as the drainage, we’ve gotten the stormwater and the sedimentation control permits are in place.”
Shawn Parks, part of the family-run investment group developing the RV park, said he understood the residents’ concerns and he intends for the park to be a good neighbor.
“What we intend to run is a highly maintained, highly managed campground,” Mr. Parks said.
The developer and engineer addressed a few more questions from the planning commission and public, assuaging some of the fears of the neighbors. The commission ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the preliminary plans, which go before the County Board of Commissioners for final approval.
As part of the commission’s recommendation, the developer has been asked to widen the driveway beyond the currently proposed 20-foot width to accommodate larger vehicles. At the request of a neighbor, the commission also asked the developers install an 8-foot tall privacy fence to provide a buffer between the park and nearby residences.
In other business, the planning commission recommended approval of two related rezoning requests for a 0.42-acre property at 4510 Highway 24 and a 2.17-acre property at 4514 Highway 24, Newport, from R-15M single-family residential to B-1 general business district. A listing agent representing the buyer and seller of the property appeared to answer potential questions regarding the request, but there was no discussion prior to the votes on either item.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.