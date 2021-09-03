MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile who was last seen Tuesday.
According to law enforcement, Macie Amira Stevens, 16, of Morehead City, is a black female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 98 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing dark jean shorts with a wide black belt and a white T-shirt with trolls on it.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Carteret County Emergency Services at 252-726-1911 or crime stoppers at 252-726-4636.
