Carteret County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Editor's note: This article and headline were updated at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, to account for an additional confirmed case.
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County reported six additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 100 cases countywide.
The county provides an update on confirmed COVID-19 cases via its website, carteretcountync.gov, by 4 p.m. weekdays. The website also contains an updated map of cases broken down by zip code.
Wednesday’s total is six more cases than were reported Tuesday. Of the 100 confirmed cases, the county reports 45 are active cases, 52 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three people have died. The most recent death in the area was reported in April.
Additionally, health providers have reportedly taken specimens for COVID-19 testing from 2,105 patients, resulting in 99 positive confirmations, 1,871 negative results, two inconclusive results and 132 pending tests.
As cases rise locally and statewide, the Carteret County Health Department encourages people to follow the three W’s: wait at least 6 feet apart, wash hands and wear a face covering.
