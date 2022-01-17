NMFS accepting proposals for bycatch reduction projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fisheries researchers and fishing gear designers in Carteret County and beyond have an opportunity to apply for federal funding.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service announced it is seeking proposals for the 2022 federal funding opportunity to support applied management projects and activities under the agency’s bycatch reduction engineering program. The deadline for pre-proposals is Thursday. Full proposals are due Monday, April 4.
The funding opportunity outlines five high priority areas including developing innovative and effective technologies, further testing and development of technologies or gear modifications that have already been piloted, improving understanding of post-release mortality, developing techniques to reduce interactions between corals and sponges and international bycatch issues.
Non-federal researchers working on the development of improved fishing practices and innovative gear technologies are eligible to apply for funding.
North Carolina commercial fishermen, including those in Carteret County, are no strangers to bycatch issues. The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission selected preferred management measures for its Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 at its November 2021 meeting, which is intended to address bycatch reduction in shrimp trawls.
Numerous fishermen, seafood dealers, seafood consumers and others voiced their concerns at the Nov. 17 meeting that trawl area closures the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recommended would severely affect commercial shrimpers. After consideration, the commission sent its preferred measures, which included a much-reduced list of closures, to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, the MFC and DMF parent department, for review.
According to the NMFS announcement, bycatch reduction is a priority for the fisheries service because bycatch can contribute to overfishing, threaten endangered and threatened species and protected marine mammals and can close fisheries, significantly affecting U.S. economic growth.
More information is available on the fisheries service’s BREP webpage www.fisheries.noaa.gov/national/bycatch/bycatch-reduction-engineering-program.
Reporter Mike Shutak contributed to this article.
