MOREHEAD CITY — For 30 years, women at First United Methodist Church have created a 10-foot cross covered in flowers that sits in the church’s courtyard on Easter weekend.
While there was discussion of not erecting the cross this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, church member Margie Ward, who oversees the placement of the hundreds of flowers on the cross, said they decided to put it up.
“The pastor contacted me and said he really felt like people needed this cross right now with all of the things going on,” Ms. Ward said Friday as she and her assistants cut stems on red carnations, which are used to represent the blood of Christ.
People driving by the courtyard, at the intersection of 9th and Arendell streets, would periodically stop and thank them for keeping the tradition alive.
Ms. Ward and her team covered the cross in large white mums, interspersed with smaller white cushion mums. They outlined the cross with green jade leaves.
The team then positioned red carnations at the top, on the tips of the 6-foot cross beam, along one side and at the bottom to represent the places where blood came out of Jesus on the cross, according to the Bible.
They draped the bottom in a white sheet, with a vase of red carnations placed at the base. At night, the cross is lit for passersby to see.
To attach flowers to the cross, church members cover the wood with a layer of Styrofoam. They wrap flower stems with wire, with a special pin attached at the end of each one. The flowers are then stuck into the Styrofoam on the cross.
While the women had considered putting the cross up Thursday, Ms. Ward said she’s always placed it in the courtyard on Good Friday, just prior to services normally held at noon. Although the church didn’t hold Good Friday services this year to abide by social distancing rules, she decided to stick with tradition.
“It just always seems appropriate to put the cross up on Good Friday,” Ms. Ward said.
It’s been a labor of love from the first year she started creating the floral cross. Ms. Ward said she had no idea it would become such a county tradition.
“I know people tell me they look for it when they drive by,” she said. “I think it just really brings back the true meaning of Easter.”
The cross will remain up through Monday.
