Atlantic Beach planners, council approve changes to Tackle Box Tavern site plan

ATLANTIC BEACH — Both the town planning board and council moved quickly Monday to approve adjustments to the Tackle Box Tavern site plan.
The Atlantic Beach Planning Board met Monday for a special meeting in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road, just before the regular council business meeting. The board unanimously recommended the council approve a change to the site plan that was considered a minor amendment.
Later that night, the council agreed, unanimously granting approval to change the proposed open deck on the tavern to an enclosed area.
Town planning and zoning director Michelle Eitner said during the planning board meeting local developer Fred Bunn, who is working on the property, requested the amendment because they didn’t realize it wasn’t already in place in the site plan.
“Because it’s doesn’t hit the mark to be a full amendment, we don’t have to go back through proposal review with a joint meeting,” Ms. Eitner said. “We’re expediting it a little bit because it’s currently under construction…we want that construction to keep moving forward because construction can get backed up.”
The Tackle Box Tavern project is redeveloping an existing business in The Circle, an area that consists of the property directly south of the Fort Macon Road/Atlantic Beach Causeway intersection and the surrounding neighborhoods. The tavern is located at 107 Atlantic Blvd.
Mayor Trace Cooper said any commercial development in The Circle is subject to a major site plan.
“We want to ensure development happens in the right way, whether its in The Circle or anywhere else, it requires those plans,” he said. “This is a project that’s underway and we’re excited to see getting done.”
More projects are going on in the district, one of which is the council’s boardwalk redevelopment, now in the planning phase. Mr. Cooper said during council comments that as of Tuesday, town staff is accepting entries from engineers and design firms for the boardwalk redesign competition.
Mr. Cooper said Monday officials have already had interest shown in taking part in the redesign of the town-owned boardwalk, which officials have said is in bad shape and in need of replacement or repair.
“I’m excited to see what we get out of this,” Mr. Cooper said.
The first round of submissions is due Saturday, Jan. 15.
In other news at the council meeting, Councilman Danny Navey said residents have voiced concerns to him regarding coyote sightings recently in town.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission issued notice in late October that active coyote season is underway as young coyotes leave their parents’ territory.
Councilman Austin Waters agreed the sightings were widespread.
“It’s not just one end of town,” Mr. Waters said, “they’re all over.”
Mr. Navey said he thinks the town should be proactive about addressing residents’ concerns about the coyotes. The mayor directed town manager David Walker to look into contacting an animal trapping service.
The following also occurred at the meeting:
- The council received a report from parks and recreation director Morgan Gilbert on activity at the Atlantic Beach Community Park during the summer. Ms. Gilbert said the park’s mini-golf course had 14,935 paid golfers and 2,707 free golfers 6 years old and younger. The mini-golf course stayed open an extra month due to the success.
- The council unanimously recommended the Carteret County Board of Commissioners appoint Mr. Waters to represent Atlantic Beach on the County Beach Commission.
- The council unanimously accepted an audit report for fiscal year 2020-21 from Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Co. accounting firm of Wilmington.
- The council unanimously approved a resolution of sympathy for the family of planning board member Norman Livengood. Mr. Livengood died Oct. 24.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including minutes from the Oct. 25 regular council meeting.
