BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will meet for its regular monthly session Monday evening, and several public hearings are on the agenda.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort. Meetings are also broadcast live on the county’s website, carteretcountync.gov, and on the Carteret County Government Facebook page.
The first public hearing slated for Monday is to receive comments on a potential $10,000 economic development appropriation for Bally Refrigerated Boxes. The company, based in Morehead City, is applying for a $200,000 N.C. Building Reuse Grant to expand into the old SPX Flow building on Highway 24. The grant, which is through the N.C. Department of Commerce, requires a 5% local match, in this case $10,000.
“This potential expansion will allow the company to expand its business, create additional jobs, renovate its facilities and grow its revenues, while providing new tax revenues to Carteret County,” reads information in the agenda packet regarding the request.
There are also several public hearings for rezoning requests scheduled for Monday’s meeting. The following rezoning requests are being considered:
- A request to rezone a 12-acre property at 1671 Highway 101, Beaufort, from R-15 (single-family residential) district to IW-CU (industrial & wholesale – conditional use) district and a public hearing on the conditional-use permit.
- A request to rezone 291, 307 and 329 Core Creek Road, Beaufort, from B-2 (marine business) district to RCP (recreational camper park) district, and request to rezone a 0.353-acre portion of 331 Core Creek Road from RCP to R-15 district.
- A request to rezone a 12.16-acre property located approximately 1,000 feet north of the Highway 24 and Nine Mile Road intersection in Newport from B-1 (general business) district to RCP district.
There is also a public hearing scheduled for a proposed text amendment to Article 1102 of the Carteret County Zoning Ordinance to alter the definition of a residential hotel.
In other business, County Human Resources Director Jaime Long will introduce the August Employee of the Month, and the board will make appointments to various boards and commissions.
A full agenda can be viewed online ahead of Monday’s meeting at carteretcountync.gov/AgendaCenter.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.