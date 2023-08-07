NEWPORT - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that around 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022, deputies and the Highway Patrol responded after a driver found a body near the intersection of Nine Foot Road and Cooper Lee Drive near Newport.
Deputies identified the body as William Guthrie Jr., 44, who they said lived less than a half mile from where his body was found.
Investigators said that Guthrie left his home around 10 p.m. Nov. 7 and was walking to a nearby convenience store on Nine Foot Road.
Deputies are still looking for the person involved in a hit and run and are now offering a cash reward.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 252-726-INFO (4636) or the N.C. State Highway Patrol district office at 252-726-5766. The informant's name does not have to be provided to be eligible for a cash reward.
