BEAUFORT — After rejecting multiple offers to purchase county-owned properties acquired by tax foreclosures, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners directed staff to set a minimum bid equal to the amount owed in back taxes, plus related fees, for future offers to buy tax-foreclosed properties.
County commissioners met for their regular monthly meeting Sept. 20 at the administration complex in Beaufort. Included on the agenda were a slew of bids for the purchase of county-owned land, and the board had to consider whether to accept or reject each of the offers.
The properties in question were acquired by a lengthy legal process as a result of tax foreclosures after the owners failed to pay property taxes. Many of the offers before commissioners were below – in some cases, well below – what is owed on the properties in back taxes and attorney’s fees related to the foreclosure process.
“I just feel like that if we’re going to advertise county-owned property for sale, there ought to be a minimum bid of what the county has in it,” said Commissioner Mark Mansfield, who was the first to speak up last week to ask staff consider setting a minimum bid amount. “…If we’re going to dispose of these, we need to get what we’re owed.”
The commissioners voted to reject the following offers:
- 373 Merrimon Road, lot 1 Wil Brown Haven, Beaufort. Offer of $1,727 from Shanna Elmore; outstanding taxes and fees owed $7,405.14.
- Numerous bids from Wayne Langston, including: $200 for NW terminus of Kings Way Road, Straits, outstanding taxes $6,421.43; $200 for 350 Kings Way Road, Straits, outstanding taxes $2,070; $100 for 266 Point Road, Mill Creek, unknown outstanding taxes; $250 for 141 Sowers Road, Beaufort, outstanding taxes $690.37; $500 for 143 Village Drive, South River, outstanding taxes $2,478.50; $500 for 253 Anchor Road, South River, outstanding taxes $2,335.05; and $250 for 146 Oak Lane, Williston, outstanding taxes $2,828.46.
- NW terminus of Kings Way Road, Straits. Offer of $2,100 from Charles Lewis; Outstanding taxes $6,421.43.
- 250 Nelson Neck Road, Sea Level. Two offers – $2,500 from James Morris and $3,000 from Jared Davis; outstanding taxes $5,964.06.
The board voted to accept the following offers, which were above the outstanding back taxes and other fees owed. If the properties sell for more than what is owed on them, the excess amount is returned to the original property owner.
- 150 Lee Daniels Extension, Lot 3 Fulcher Heights, Atlantic. Offer of $6,000 from Charles Goodwin; outstanding taxes $5,175.14.
- 143 Village Drive, South River. Offer of $3,750 from Joshua Tree Associates LLC; outstanding taxes $2,478.
The county has seen an uptick in offers to purchase tax-foreclosed land because it recently started advertising the properties on the revamped county websites, according to county manager Tommy Burns. Residents can view current county-owned properties up for sale on the tax collector’s website, carteretcountytax.com.
Mr. Burns said he would do as directed by the board – no motion necessary – and advertise a minimum bid going forward, but the board agreed it would revisit the topic if the county stops receiving offers for purchase altogether due to the new requirement.
In other business, the board adopted the consent agenda for the Sept. 20 meeting, which included the following items:
- Approval of Aug. 16 meeting minutes.
- Tax releases, refunds and collector’s report.
- Approval of occupancy tax penalty waivers.
- Approval of proclamation declaring Oct. 3 as Commercial Fishing Day in Carteret County.
- Approval to release county reserve funds to the Otway Fire & EMS Department for the purchase of an emergency standby generator and corresponding budget amendment for $30,000.
- Approval to release county reserve funds to the Harkers Island Fire Department to purchase a 200 HP Suzuki outboard motor to be used on the fire department’s rescue boat and corresponding budget amendment for $15,000.
- Approval of resolution expressing concern with unfunded and underfunded state mandates for public education.
- Approval to hire a full-time temporary medical assistant to assist with COVID-19 testing.
- Approval of budget amendment appropriating $150,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for county cyber security.
- Approval for appropriation of funds to the Purpose Driven Youth Mentoring Program and corresponding budget amendment for $45,000.
- Request to accept funding agreement addendum 466 advancing equity and approval of budget amendment for $39,900. This is related to additional funds for the health department to address COVID-related disparities.
- Approval of memorandum of understanding between Carteret County and the North River Laurel Road Fire Department in order to utilize a brush truck and equipment for the purpose of fire response.
- Approval to amend the county’s purchasing policy section VII to increase the purchase order requirement for purchases from $100 to $300.
- Approval of contract authorization for environmental permitting, engineering design and construction administration for East Taylor’s Creek maintenance dredging and Radio Island shoreline protection project and corresponding budget amendment for $1,950,000.
- Approval for the Down East Fire Department to use reserve funds to hire a grant writer to apply for an infrastructure grant and corresponding budget amendment for $5,000.
- Approval of proclamation in recognition of National 4-H Week in Carteret County.
- Approval of budget amendment to roll forward EMS district reserve funds and capital improvement funds totaling $2,417,709.
- Approval to reclassify the animal control supervisor position from salary grade 66 to salary grade 67.
- Approval to accept donation of 2005 Sterling Acterra wheeled coach ambulance for assignment to the sheriff’s office.
