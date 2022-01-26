MOREHEAD CITY — Temporary road closures starting in Morehead City and eventually ending in Kinston began Monday while Norfolk Southern performs maintenance and repairs on its rail line.
The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the closures began at Friendly Road in Morehead City and will work their way toward Parrot Dickerson Road in Kinston over the next two months.
During the closures, Norfolk Southern will divert motorists onto marked detours with barricades and detour signage. For roads with no detour possible, alternating single lane closures will be used to maintain access, NCDOT said.
Drivers should be mindful of crews in the work zone and factor the detours into their commutes. The work is scheduled to be complete by the end of March.
