City council recognizes retired fire captain in last regular meeting at municipal building

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council recognized now-retired, longtime fire Capt. Jamie Hunnings for his nearly 20 years of service last week during the council’s final regular meeting held in the municipal building on S. 8th Street.
For its regular meeting next month, the council plans to convene at the municipal building before breaking to move the session to the council chambers of the new city hall building on Bridges Street, where the rest of the meeting will proceed. City staff have already moved into the new building and are conducting business from that location.
“You all might not realize this, but you’re part of history this evening,” Mayor Jerry Jones said to open the meeting Aug. 10. “This is the last regular council meeting that will be held in this building, September we will be moving to our new council chambers over to the new city hall.”
Mr. Jones went on to invite the public to attend the ceremonial proceedings next month. The next regular council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Many of Mr. Hunnings colleagues and family members were among those making history by attending last week to see the retired captain be recognized with a resolution read in his honor by the mayor. Mr. Hunnings served with Morehead City Fire and EMS Department for more than 19 years, with 15 of those years spent as captain. His entire career of public service in North Carolina lasted 34 years.
As is tradition for outgoing members, Fire/EMS Chief Jamie Fulk presented Mr. Hunnings with his helmet and badge.
Mayor Jones also recognized the Carteret Literacy Council with a proclamation endorsing the 20th Annual Literacy Spelling Bee to be held Friday, Oct. 15.
In other business, the city council approved a request, submitted by David Horton, for an addition to an existing self-storage facility at 1100 N. 20th St. As a council member himself, Mr. Horton was excused from the public hearing and deliberation on the request to avoid a conflict of interest.
Nobody spoke during the hearing and there was no discussion among the remaining council members before they voted 4-0 to approve Mr. Horton’s request.
The council also approved a city-initiated request for an ordinance amendment to make it easier for staff to remove temporary signs placed on public property or in the right of way. Again, nobody spoke during the public hearing and there was minimal council discussion on the matter before the unanimous vote to approve it.
Also during the regular meeting, the council approved the consent agenda with the following routine items:
- Approved the minutes of the July 7 workshop and July 13 regular council meetings.
- Accepted the finance director’s report and tax collector’s report.
- Accepted notice of tax overpayment in the amount of $1,885.60 for the month of July.
- Approved requests for refunds of tax overpayments in the amount of $1,541.54 for July.
- Accepted contingency emergency budget amendment report for plotter replacement.
- Accepted budget ordinance amendments 2021-24, 2021-25 and 2021-26.
- Accepted FEMA’s Community Rating System annual report.
- Adopted resolutions in appreciation to Mr. Hunnings and Phillip Terry upon their retirements from the city.
Reporter's note: This article was updated at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, to include a link to a related article.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.