BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Register of Deeds office has launched a new online ordering and payment system to allow the purchase of certified copies of vital records.
According to a news release sent by the county Tuesday, the system is called VitalDirector and offers residents a self-service option to manage the processing, payment and issuance of birth, death and marriage certificates. It can be accessed on a computer or smartphone from any location, including at home or in the lobby of the Register of Deeds office in Beaufort.
The system is run by a company named Permitium, which provides cloud-based software for vital records offices around the country with a focus on extending government services to communities, the county said.
“We have partnered with Permitium to give Carteret County a fast, easy, and affordable way for our citizens to request certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates online which can be available for pickup or delivery,” County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty said in the release. “The ordering process with VitalDirector ensures North Carolina statute compliance, increases security, and streamlines vital record ordering for applicants in Carteret County.”
Under the VitalDirector system, applicants seeking records can receive a notification of the receipt of the online application sent by automated emails or, optionally, by text messages. Once the application is received, the applicant has the ability to check the status of their order on the register of deeds website using their order number, email address and password.
Enhanced security measures are in place to ensure a secure transaction and protect residents from identity theft, the county said.
“VitalDirector is a significant upgrade from our previous solution and this system will provide a new level of convenience for our citizens and reduce turnaround time for orders,” Ms. Hardesty said.
The system can be accessed at carteretrod.permitium.com/rod. The cost to obtain certified copies of records will remain $10. However, additional charges are assessed for the convenience of online access and use of credit/debit card for payment.
