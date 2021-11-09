Operation Christmas Child gears up to collect shoeboxes gifts for children in need

MOREHEAD CITY — Area volunteers with Operation Christmas Child are gearing up to open their regional shipping center and two relay centers to collect gift-filled shoeboxes to send to children in need around the world.
National collection week for Operation Christmas Child is Monday, Nov. 15 through Monday, Nov. 22.
Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City will once again serve as a regional collection center for a five-county area consisting of Carteret, Craven, Onslow, Jones and Pamlico counties. In addition, two county relay centers for those not wanting to travel to Morehead City will be set up at Beaufort First Free Will Baptist Church and Cape Carteret Baptist Church.
The international Christian relief effort, organized by Samaritan’s Purse in Boone, involves packing toys, hygiene products, school supplies and clothing in shoeboxes. The boxes are distributed to children in about 150 nations.
Gwen Davis of Beaufort, logistics coordinator and central drop-off team leader at Glad Tidings, said there will be a curb-side drop-off location, with volunteers available to assist with donations. People are also welcome to bring their boxes into the church.
“We will leave that up to individuals to decide,” she said.
This year’s goal for the regional center is 35,000 boxes. Ms. Davis said the main goal this year for Operation Christmas Child is to deliver boxes to some of the most unreached areas of the world.
“They are reaching out to harder to reach places,” she said Sunday. “OCC has a goal to reach to the ends of the earth. There are always children who haven’t heard about the love of Jesus.”
Those needing labels or shoeboxes can pick them up at the church or request online at samaritanspurse.org/occ. Those wanting to pack boxes and drop them off during collection week can do so at one of the following times and locations:
- Glad Tidings Church, 4621 Country Club Road: Monday, Nov. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Nov. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Beaufort First Free Will Baptist Church, 1947 Highway 70, Beaufort: Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 15-17 from 1 to 3 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, Nov. 18-19 from 9 to 11 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20-21 from 1 to 3 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Cape Carteret Baptist Church, 101 Anita Forte Drive, Cape Carteret: Monday through Friday, Nov. 15-19 from 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Nov. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 22 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
With a computer or mobile device, anyone can pack a personalized Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift on the Samaritan’s Purse website, samaritanspurse.org/occ. A donation of $9 is welcome to help cover collecting, shipping and processing, as well as ministry partner training and other materials and project costs.
You can give online via e-check, debit or credit card. You can give online through “Follow Your Box” to receive a tracking label to affix to your shoeboxes and discover the destination of your gifts.
For more information about how to participate in Operation Christmas Child locally, call Ms. Davis at 252-725-0435.
