Holland beats Starcke in Emerald Isle mayoral race; Vogel joins incumbents on commission

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle voters picked a new mayor Tuesday, electing Jason Holland over Doug Starcke to fill the vacant seat left by Eddie Barber, who chose not to run for reelection after serving two consecutive, four-year terms.
Voters, in early balloting at Western Carteret Park in Cedar Point and Tuesday at the Emerald Isle Recreation Center, also returned to office incumbent town commissioners Mark Taylor and Candace Dooley, and elected Jamie Vogel to fill a third open seat, that of Jim Normile, who also chose not to seek reelection.
Mr. Holland finished with 793 votes while Mr. Starcke received 561, according unofficial results Tuesday night. There were 25 write-in votes for mayor.
In the commission race, Mr. Taylor got 914 votes, Ms. Dooley got 960 and Ms. Vogel got 599. Other commission candidates were Josh Sawyer, Travis Speight and Jeff Ward.
All results are unofficial pending canvass.
Emerald Isle resident Joel Dunn, who cast his ballot during the early voting period, said Tuesday the two biggest issues, discussed at length in a virtual candidate forum earlier this month, were stormwater management and preserving the character of Emerald Isle in the face of continuing redevelopment.
The stormwater issue is of particular interest to residents of the flood-prone Coast Guard Road area, while redevelopment, which typically replaces smaller houses with larger ones, concerns residents who want to retain the town’s “family beach” feel.
“If you listened to the candidates’ forum, there really not a lot of difference between them on these issues,” Mr. Dunn said. “I wouldn’t look at this a watershed election. I don’t think there’s widespread discontent with the incumbents.”
The results seem to indicate some agreement with that statement.
The mayoral race was roiled in late October when reports surfaced of Mr. Stracke’s 10-year-old felony conviction for beating his then-wife and Mr. Holland being charged in September for assaulting a minor, a charge dropped in court and expunged when the alleged victim, a minor, recanted.
This is a developing story.
Note: This article was updated at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, to include a different photo.
