HARKERS ISLAND — Hunters in Carteret County can now join the duck blind lottery at Cape Lookout National Seashore for a permit.
National Park Service Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeffrey West announced the lottery will take place on the website recreation.gov Thursday, Aug. 12. Applicants can create an online account prior to the lottery, which will be from 10 a.m. Aug. 12 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Applicants must pay a $10 fee to enter the lottery.
For the 2021-22 season, the park will continue to utilize a lottery system to determine the initial order for registration. The website will randomly select the lottery order and assign an appointment time for applicants to arrive at the Harkers Island Visitor Center to select the location for their blind or blinds, complete the permit paperwork and pay permit fees.
The appointments will be scheduled in 15-minute increments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 and Tuesday, Aug. 24. Those not selected during the lottery or who can’t make their scheduled appointment time may come to the Harkers Island Visitor Center on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25. Selectees will be notified by email and receive their appointment times by email from the NPS.
Applicants may select a maximum of two blinds. There is a $50 permit fee for the first blind, and a $25 fee for the second blind. The fees are used to administer and monitor the program.
Applicants interested in obtaining duck blind permits must bring a valid North Carolina driver’s license or identification card, a state hunting license and a signed federal duck stamp or federal e-stamp. Applicants without all of the above documents will not be issued a permit and will forfeit their lottery appointment.
Hunting is authorized within Cape Lookout, subject to state and federal law. The duck blind permit allows hunters to place and leave temporary blinds in the park from Friday, Sept. 10 until Thursday March 31, 2022. Blinds must be removed by the permittee no later than March 31, 2022. Construction of permanent duck blinds is illegal. Hunters are advised that failure to obtain a permit or failure to remove blinds at the end of the permit period may result in penalties, a bill for the cost of removing the blind, and/or exclusion from the program in future years.
Illegal duck blinds found in the park will be removed without notice.
Commercial hunting or fishing guides must obtain a permit to conduct such activities in a national park. This permit will run from Wednesday Sept. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The cost for this permit is a $75 application fee and a permit fee of $237.50.
Guides with this permit may advertise they are an authorized hunting guide for Cape Lookout. Those caught guiding without a CUA permit may be prosecuted and lose lottery/hunting privileges for a minimum of two years.
