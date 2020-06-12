EMERALD ISLE — After a couple years of planning and months of rain- and coronavirus-plagued construction delays, the renovated Islander Drive opened Monday morning, taking beachgoers to the newly opened and improved Western Ocean Regional Access.
Thursday morning – a weekday when parking is free, but the weather was cloudy and cooler than normal – the access parking lot was about a third full, but plenty of people were using the new,wider beach boardwalk that replaced one damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
“We come here for vacation almost every year but we were scared with the virus and everything we wouldn’t make it this year,” said Thom Neilson of Massachusetts, who was there with his wife and son. “We rent a small house in the middle of the island, not oceanfront, so it’s a long walk to the beach and when it’s free parking, it’s better just to drive here with all of our stuff.”
The WORA parking lot reopened Saturday after being closed for construction and, for several months before that, to discourage visitation during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The town also put in a new 6-foot-wide concrete sidewalk that connects Louise Avenue to the beach access boardwalk, which is 8 feet wide.
On Islander Drive, which has new curbing and sidewalks, traffic is now one-way – north to south, toward the ocean – from Reed Drive to Louise Avenue, which is the entrance to the WORA.
Those who leave the WORA now go straight across Islander Drive to Boardwalk Avenue, turn left, then go to Reed Drive, where they turn left to get back to Islander Drive, which connects to Highway 58 at a traffic light.
The new traffic pattern, Town Manager Matt Zapp said this week, “allows for additional on-street parking spaces (on Islander).”
Those spaces add to the more than 160 at the WORA and will also serve future retail space in the new Village West development.
“The parking spaces on the corner of Louise Avenue and Islander (Drive), adjoining the Village West development, will be privately managed,” Mr. Zapp said. “The developers (A-Team Enterprises of Morehead City) paid for installation and will coordinate and monitor usage. The remaining on-street parking spaces will be publicly monitored.”
He said he wasn’t sure exactly how many new spaces there are on Islander Drive.
At the WORA, landscaping improvements are underway, including placement of river rock and planting of low-lying vegetation and a series of new palm trees.
Meanwhile, the Village West parcel shows signs construction will start soon.
A-Team bought the land from the town in April 2018. The 1.85-acre tract had been the site of a privately owned go-cart track and a bumper boat facility, but had been abandoned for some time when the town bought the land with the idea of finding a private partner to build and operate an events center. The town sold the land in an auction to A-Team after residents objected.
Mr. Zapp said this week the development will be built in phases. It’s been delayed due to a number of factors, including severe Florence damage to another of A-Team’s properties, the Bask Hotel in Morehead City.
Village West is the name of the zoning district in which the property is located, and the intent of the zone is to foster mixed-use development.
A-Team’s multiple buildings are supposed to have residences on the second floor and retail space on the ground floor. Mr. Zapp said it should be a mix of food, service and general retail businesses.
According to the manager, the cost of the entire joint Islander Drive improvement project with A-Team is about $750,000, including the burial of electric lines.
Some of the town money came from a $100,000 state economic development grant Emerald Isle obtained during the planning for the events center.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
