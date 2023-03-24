CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point has two bids for a big sidewalk improvement project and could award a contract during the board of commissioners meeting on Tuesday, March 28.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
According to Town Manager David Rief, the town wants to demolish and replace 65 segments of sidewalk along Highway 24, which runs the length of the town.
The two bids are from Waters Contracting Co. of Bogue for $55,000 and Sunland Builders of Swansboro for $27.315.
Rief said the plan is for the town to select the contractor that offers the best proposal, then negotiate to reach agreement on a proposal based on the costs, time for completion and the quality of previous/similar work completed.
The chosen contractor will be expected to complete the job no later than 60 days after any contract execution.
The project is necessary, according to the manager, because the sidewalk segments identified by the town for replacement constitute tripping hazards.
All of the work is to conform to the standards set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The board discussed the project during its work session Thursday night but took no action.
It’s possible that when the item comes up Tuesday night, the board will decide to go out for bids again.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
